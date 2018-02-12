Frontiers and the Graz University of Technology form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Frontiers and the Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) have formed an open access publishing agreement.

Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the Graz University of Technology (Technische Universität Graz) will cover article processing charges for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the TU Graz.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact TU Graz’s Open Access team at zeitschriften.bibliothek@tugraz.at.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

