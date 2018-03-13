Frontiers and the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna (Vetmeduni Vienna) will cover article processing charges for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the Vetmeduni Vienna.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact David Frank at  david.frank@vetmeduni.ac.at or bibliothekinfo@vetmeduni.ac.at

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

