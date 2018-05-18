Frontiers and the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences (Fachhochschule St. Pölten/FH St. Pölten) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the St. Pölten University of Applied Sciences’ Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact FH St. Pölten’s Library at bibliothek@fhstp.ac.at.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.