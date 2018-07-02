Frontiers and Uppsala University form open access publishing agreement

Uppsala University (Uppsala universitet) supports their authors publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from Uppsala University will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of Uppsala University.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Uppsala University’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Uppsala University Library, and if confirmed, the Library will inform Frontiers of the appropriate departmental billing address for the invoice.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact Uppsala University Library at e-resurser@ub.uu.se.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

