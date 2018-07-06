Journal impact: Frontiers in Genetics

Frontiers in Genetics is the world’s rth most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Genetics continues to rank among the world’s top genetics journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 4th most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of Genetics & Heredity , with 327 citations in 2017 to 190 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

, with 327 citations in 2017 to 190 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1) The world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore category of Clinical Genetics , with 3,973 citations in 2017 to 1,050 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

, with 3,973 citations in 2017 to 1,050 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1) The world’s 3rd and 10th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore categories of Molecular Medicine and Genetics , respectively

, respectively Ranks in the 79th percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Genetics & Heredity category, with an Impact Factor of 4.151 (Figure 2)

in the JCR Genetics & Heredity category, with an Impact Factor of 4.151 (Figure 2) Ranks in the 79th CiteScore percentile in the Clinical Genetics category, with a CiteScore of 3.78 (Figure 2)

in the Clinical Genetics category, with a CiteScore of 3.78 (Figure 2) 2,300 published articles to date

to date 23,800 citations to date

to date 11 million article views and downloads to date

to date Articles mentioned 240 times in the news to date

to date Articles mentioned 15,000 times on social media to date

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Genetics — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Emmanouil Dermitzakis and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.