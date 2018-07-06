Journal impact: Frontiers in Psychology
- The world’s most-cited journal in the JCR category of Multidisciplinary Psychology, with 7,397 citations in 2017 to 2,092 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- The world’s 3rd most-cited journal in the CiteScore category of General Psychology, with 10,347 citations in 2017 to 4,676 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- Ranks in the 71st percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Multidisciplinary Psychology category, with an Impact Factor of 2.089 (Figure 2)
- Ranks in the 77th CiteScore percentile in the General Psychology category, with a CiteScore of 2.21 (Figure 2)
- 11,200 published articles to date
- 63,3000 citations to date
- 54 million article views and downloads to date
- Articles mentioned 5,100 times in the news to date
- Articles mentioned 118,000 times on social media to date
Top research in 2017
2017’s top psychology articles include the latest discoveries and insights into the effects of video games, the impacts of different education approaches and the persistence of neuromyths.
Hottest Research Topics
The impact of virtual and augmented reality on individuals and society
Grand challenges for psychological science in the 21st century
Embodied Cognition over the lifespan: theoretical issues and implications for applied settings
One of the ten Research Topic finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Psychology:
Top article picks
Montessori preschool elevates and equalizes child outcomes: a longitudinal study
Dispelling the myth: training in education or neuroscience decreases but does not eliminate beliefs in neuromyths
Lack of evidence that neural empathic responses are blunted in excessive users of violent video games: an fMRI study
Mathematics anxiety and statistics anxiety. Shared but also unshared components and antagonistic contributions to performance in statistics
Gendered pathways: how mathematics ability beliefs shape secondary and postsecondary course and degree field choices
Taking the perfect selfie: investigating the impact of perspective on the perception of higher cognitive variables
Different teams, same conclusions? A systematic review of existing clinical guidelines for the assessment and treatment of tinnitus in adults
Smartphones and cognition: a review of research exploring the links between mobile technology habits and cognitive functioning
Whose expertise is it? Evidence for autistic adults as critical autism experts
“Maybe I will just send a quick text…” – an examination of drivers’ distractions, causes, and potential interventions
