Frontiers and Karlstad University form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, Karlstad University (Karlstads universitet) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of Karlstad University.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Karlstad University’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Karlstad University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Karlstad University Library at publiceringsstod@kau.se