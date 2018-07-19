Frontiers and Qatar National Library form Open Access publishing agreement

Qatar National Library (QNL) supports open access publishing. As part of this support, QNL will cover the Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible authors from a Qatar-based research institution publishing in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors include students, faculty, researchers and staff from any institute of higher education or non-profit research institute within Qatar.

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Qatar National Library’ as the institutional payer in the invoicing section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with QNL, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the library upon acceptance.

For more information on whether your article is eligible, please visit Open Access at QNL, or contact the Qatar National Library Open Access team at openaccess@qnl.qa.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.