Frontiers and the Friedrich-Schiller- Universität Jena form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena (Friedrich Schiller University Jena; FSU) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Thüringer Universitäts- und Landesbibliothek (Thuringian University and State Library; ThULB) serves as the research library for the FSU. Via ThULB, the FSU supports its researchers in making their research more widely available including the possibility for eligible FSU authors to claim funding for covering Article Processing Charges (APCs) of open access articles.

As part of this support, ThULB has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from FSU may publish in Frontiers journals with a streamlined process and invoicing managed directly between Frontiers and the ThULB, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, FSU/ThULB will benefit from an additional discount on APCs for articles covered by the agreement.

This agreement will further encourage FSU authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the ThULB, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by ThULB upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit ThULB’s webpage on open access or contact ThULB’s E-Publishing and Open Access Team.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.