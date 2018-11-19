Frontiers and Halmstad University form open access publishing agreement

Halmstad University (Högskolan i Halmstad) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the Halmstad University will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article affiliated with Halmstad University.

Information for authors

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Halmstad University’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the Halmstad University Library, and if confirmed, a 10% discount will be applied.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Halmstad University Library at helpdesk.diva@hh.se