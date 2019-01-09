Frontiers and Lancaster University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Lancaster University has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

Lancaster University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Lancaster University has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Lancaster University may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

Eligible articles include:

Articles coming from research funded by UK Research and Innovation (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC)

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Lancaster University Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Lancaster University and its Library will benefit from a discount on articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Lancaster University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Lancaster University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Lancaster University Library’s Open Access team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

Please contact Lancaster University’s Open Access Team openaccess@lancaster.ac.uk before selecting Lancaster University as institutional payer to check that funding is available. See Lancaster University’s Open Access Funding page for further details.