Frontiers and the Justus Liebig University Giessen form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Justus-Liebig-Universität Gießen (Justus Liebig University Giessen, University of Giessen) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Justus Liebig University Giessen supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Giessen has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Giessen may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to the Justus Liebig University Giessen.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University of Giessen Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Giessen and its Library will benefit from a discount on articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Giessen authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Justus Liebig University Giessen’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Giessen Library’s Open Access team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid via the Library upon acceptance.

For information how much of the APCs is paid by the central JLU fund or if you require any further details, please visit the libraries Open Access Publishing page or contact openaccess@bibsys.uni-giessen.de