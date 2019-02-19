Frontiers’ feedback on the implementation guidance of Plan S

Launched in September 2018, Plan S is an Open Access publishing initiative supported by cOAlition S, an international consortium of research funders. Plan S requires that, from 2020, scientific publications that result from research funded by public grants must be published in compliant Open Access journals or platforms.

Our mission at Frontiers is to make research results openly available to the world, thereby accelerating scientific and technical innovation, social progress and economic growth. We believe that Open Access publishing — and the principles of Open Science more generally — provide the strongest and most effective framework to harness the full benefits of digital technology to support the international research community and the dissemination of knowledge. We therefore support Plan S, as we believe its aims are consistent with these principles.

Frontiers offers the response below to the call for public feedback on the Guidance on the Implementation of Plan S, published by cOAlition S in November 2018.

You can download Frontiers’ response here in pdf.