Frontiers and the University of Exeter form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Exeter has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Exeter Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Exeter has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Exeter may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible papers include:

Research funded by UKRI (UK research councils)

Research funded by COAF partner charities

Research with no open access APC funding from funder of research

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University of Exeter Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Exeter and its Library will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage the University of Exeter authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Exeter’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Exeter, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the University of Exeter upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Exeter Open Access page or contact openaccess@exeter.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.