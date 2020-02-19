Frontiers and the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian School of Sport Sciences – the library (Norges Idrettshøgskole – Biblioteket) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this Norwegian School of Sport Sciences agreement, please select ‘NORWEGIAN SCHOOL OF SPORT SCIENCES’ as Norwegian School of Sport Sciences payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the library of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences’: https://bit.ly/36XovVL, or contact Elin Hecker, elineh@nih.no, or Turid Midtbø, turidm@nih.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.