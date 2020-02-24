Frontiers and the Institute of Transport Economics form open access publishing agreement

The Institute of Transport Economics (Transportøkonomisk Institutt) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Institute of Transport Economics will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Institute of Transport Economics will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Institute of Transport Economics.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘INSTITUTE OF TRANSPORT ECONOMICS’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the institution and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Institute of Transport Economics upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Institute of Transport Economics’ OA PAGE (internal http://toi-intranett.toi.no/category.php?categoryID=269) or contact Trude Kvalsvik, Trude.Kvalsvik@toi.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.