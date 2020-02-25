Frontiers and Nord University form open access publishing agreement





Nord University (Nord universitet) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Nord University will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Nord University will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Nord University.

The journal must be registered in the Directory of Open Journals (DOAJ) and ranked as level 1 or 2 in NSD’s Database for Higher Education.

In applications for external funding, Nord researchers are requested to apply to have expenses for article processing charges (APCs) covered. Articles resulting from external funding including dedicated funds to cover APCs, are not comprised by this publishing agreement.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Nord University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Nord University, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Nord University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Library’s Open Access page or contact openaccess@nord.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.