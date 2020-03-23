Frontiers and BI Norwegian Business School form open access publishing agreement

BI Norwegian Business School (Handelshøyskolen BI – BI) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, BI will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, BI will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with BI. More information about the eligibility criteria can be found on the BI research portal. Link: https://portal.bi.no/en/research/Open-Access-policy-for-BI/financial-support/

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘BINorwegian Business School’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with BI, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by BI upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit https://portal.bi.no/en/research/Open-Access-policy-for-BI/financial-support/ or contact joke.verwaard@bi.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.