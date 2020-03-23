Frontiers and Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences form open access publishing agreement

Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences (Høgskolen I Innlandet / INN) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences. Authors have to check that the journal and article complies with the guidelines for the publication fund and apply for support by the publication fund in order to get funding. More information can be found here: https://www.inn.no/bibliotek/publisere/open-access/publiseringsfond

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit https://www.inn.no/bibliotek/publisere/open-access/publiseringsfond or contactpubliseringsfond@inn.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.