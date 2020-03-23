Frontiers and the Fafo Research Foundation form open access publishing agreement

The Fafo Research Foundation (Forskningsstiftelsen Fafo) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Fafo Research Foundation will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Fafo Research Foundation will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Fafo Research Foundation.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Fafo Research Foundation’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Fafo Research Foundation, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Fafo Research Foundation upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Bgp@fafo.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.