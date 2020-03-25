Frontiers and Western Norway University of Applied Sciences form open access publishing agreement

Western Norway University of Applied Sciences (Høgskulen På Vestlandet / HVL) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Western Norway University of Applied Sciences will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Western Norway University of Applied Sciences.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Western Norway University of Applied Sciences’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Western Norway University of Applied Sciences upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Library’s OA page or contact kjsl@hvl.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.