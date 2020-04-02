Frontiers and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, NTNU will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. As part of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, NTNU will benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with NTNU.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘NORWEGIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with NTNU University Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by NTNU upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit NTNUs page on these agreements or contact the Licensing and OA team at the University Library (publishing@ub.ntnu.no)

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.