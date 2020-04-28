Frontiers and the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) extend open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences has extended the open access publishing agreement with Frontiers in place since 2018.

The Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the Zurich University of Applied Sciences has extended their institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

ZHAW is able to fully cover article processing charges (APCs) for any Frontiers journals, provided that the requirements of the “Richtlinie zur Förderung von Open-Access-Publikationen” are fully met, and the payment is managed directly between Frontiers and the ZHAW library. For details, please visit the website: https://www.zhaw.ch/de/hochschulbibliothek/schreiben-publizieren/publizieren-und-open-access/gold-oa-an-der-zhaw/

This agreement will further encourage Zurich University of Applied Sciences’ authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW)’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with ZHAW, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Institution upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the ZHAW open access website or contact openaccess@zhaw.ch

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.