University of Arizona extends open access publishing agreement with Frontiers

We are delighted to announce that the University of Arizona (UA) Libraries and Frontiers have extended their institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

As part of UA’s support in making research more widely available, the UA Libraries held an institutional membership trial agreement with Frontiers, enabling UA-affiliated corresponding authors to benefit from a 7.5% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) until the end of 2019.

This collaboration has now been further formalised and extended, and starting in 2020 UA-affiliated corresponding authors, when publishing in any of Frontiers’ (currently) over 80 journals (which are all fully open access), will enjoy a 10% membership discount on APCs. The new agreement started on 1st March 2020 and will remain in force until 28th February 2021 (reference date is the article acceptance date).

All other arrangements (data reports to the Libraries, verification process) stay the same, and for quick and automated application of the discount, authors are asked to submit their manuscripts using their University of Arizona institutional email address.

For more information on this agreement, please see the trial agreement blog post and/or contact open-access@email.arizona.edu.

For background information about the UA Open Access Policy and open access publishing options, visit UA Libraries’ webpages on open access publishing.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.