Frontiers in Virtual Reality – Online Seminar Series
The Editorial board of Frontiers in Virtual Reality is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars that will take place over the coming weeks. These seminars are aimed at students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of virtual and augmented reality and its applications. Interested members of the public would also be welcome.
If you are interested in attending, please register by following the Eventbrite link indicated next to the related session, and a conference link will be sent via email ahead of the event.
|Speaker
|Title
|Date & time (CEST)
|Mel Slater
melslater@ub.edu
|Transforming the self through virtual reality
|11th May, 3:00pm
|Panel Session
Sylvia Pan (moderator)
Doron Friedman
Anthony Steed
Dave Haynes (VIVE)
Dr Chi Xu (Nreal)
|XR for bringing people together in times of lockdown and post-COVID
|13th May, 4:00pm
|Carolina Cruz Neira
carolina@acm.org
|Virtual Reality as the New Innovation Engine
|14th May, 6:00pm
|Anthony Steed
a.steed@ucl.ac.uk
|Technical Challenges of Mixed Reality
|18th May, 2:00pm
|Doug Bowman
dbowman@vt.edu
|Augmented Reality as the Future of Personal Computing
|20th May, 6:00pm
|Xueni (Sylvia) Pan
x.pan@gold.ac.uk
|Virtual Characters: from training to immersive gaming
|21st May, 2:00pm
|Eyal Ofek
eyalofek@microsoft.com
|Haptics for VR
|27th May, 6:00pm
|Doron Friedman
doronf@idc.ac.il
|Brain Control Interfaces (BCI) for VR: Explicit Control and Beyond
|1st June, 4:00pm
|Mar Gonzelez-Franco
margon@microsoft.com
|Impossible outside virtual reality
|4th June, 6:00pm
|Massimo Bergamasco
massimo.bergamasco
@santannapisa.it
|Haptic Interaction in Virtual Environments
|5th June, 3:00pm
|Albert Skip Rizzo
rizzo@ict.usc.edu
|Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy for PTSD
|8th June, 6:00pm
|Ronan Boulic
ronan.boulic@epfl.ch
|Ensuring Self-Presence through Embodied Interaction in Immersive VR
|12th June, 3:00pm
|Frank Steinicke
frank.steinicke@uni-hamburg.de
|Virtuality-Reality Interaction in Blended Reality Spaces
|17th Jun
(time TBC)
Thanks to Sylvia Xueni Pan and Mar Gonzalez-Franco for technical help in making this possible.
Launched in December 2019, Frontiers in Virtual Reality is one of Frontiers’ newest journals, offering a dedicated open access platform for the latest work in the field of Virtual Reality.
We are in the process of launching our first article collections – if you have a theme in mind and would like to be involved, please email us at virtualreality@frontiersin.org