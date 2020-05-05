Frontiers in Virtual Reality – Online Seminar Series

Posted on May 5, 2020 in Robotics and AI

The Editorial board of Frontiers in Virtual Reality is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars that will take place over the coming weeks. These seminars are aimed at students, researchers and practitioners in the fields of virtual and augmented reality and its applications. Interested members of the public would also be welcome.

If you are interested in attending, please register by following the Eventbrite link indicated next to the related session, and a conference link will be sent via email ahead of the event.

SpeakerTitleDate & time (CEST)Eventbrite link
Mel Slater
melslater@ub.edu		Transforming the self through virtual reality11th May, 3:00pmRegister here
Panel Session
Sylvia Pan (moderator)
Doron Friedman
Anthony Steed
Dave Haynes (VIVE)
Dr Chi Xu (Nreal)		XR for bringing people together in times of lockdown and post-COVID13th May, 4:00pmRegister here
Carolina Cruz Neira
carolina@acm.org		Virtual Reality as the New Innovation Engine14th May, 6:00pmRegister here
Anthony Steed
a.steed@ucl.ac.uk		Technical Challenges of Mixed Reality18th May, 2:00pmRegister here
Doug Bowman
dbowman@vt.edu		Augmented Reality as the Future of Personal Computing20th May, 6:00pmRegister here
Xueni (Sylvia) Pan
x.pan@gold.ac.uk		Virtual Characters: from training to immersive gaming21st May, 2:00pmRegister here
Eyal Ofek
eyalofek@microsoft.com		Haptics for VR27th May, 6:00pmRegister here
Doron Friedman
doronf@idc.ac.il		Brain Control Interfaces (BCI) for VR: Explicit Control and Beyond1st June, 4:00pmRegister here
Mar Gonzelez-Franco
margon@microsoft.com		Impossible outside virtual reality4th June, 6:00pmRegister here
Massimo Bergamasco
massimo.bergamasco
@santannapisa.it		Haptic Interaction in Virtual Environments5th June, 3:00pmRegister here
Albert Skip Rizzo
rizzo@ict.usc.edu		Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy for PTSD8th June, 6:00pmRegister here
Ronan Boulic
ronan.boulic@epfl.ch		Ensuring Self-Presence through Embodied Interaction in Immersive VR12th June, 3:00pmRegister here
Frank Steinicke
frank.steinicke@uni-hamburg.de		Virtuality-Reality Interaction in Blended Reality Spaces17th Jun
(time TBC)		Register here

Thanks to Sylvia Xueni Pan and Mar Gonzalez-Franco for technical help in making this possible.

Launched in December 2019, Frontiers in Virtual Reality is one of Frontiers’ newest journals, offering a dedicated open access platform for the latest work in the field of Virtual Reality.

We are in the process of launching our first article collections – if you have a theme in mind and would like to be involved, please email us at virtualreality@frontiersin.org

