Manchester Metropolitan University joins the Jisc – Frontiers national open access framework agreement

We are delighted to announce that Manchester Metropolitan University has formed an open access publishing agreement under the national agreement in the UK agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

Manchester Metropolitan University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University has agreed to become another participating organization of the Jisc-Frontiers national agreement. Under this scheme, Manchester Metropolitan University Library cover article processing charges (APCs) for eligible articles by its researchers published in any Frontiers journal and with a simplified and streamlined process.

Authors of eligible articles are relieved from responsibilities of the payment process, instead this is handled directly between Frontiers and the Library. Furthermore, Manchester Metropolitan University and its authors will benefit from a discount on APCs for articles covered by this agreement as well as improved insight into open access uptake and expenditures through detailed reports provided by Frontiers.

This agreement will further encourage Manchester Metropolitan University’s authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

Eligible articles by default are articles by corresponding authors affiliated with Manchester Metropolitan University and where the article is expected to be submitted toward the REF. To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Manchester Metropolitan University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article.

You will also need to fill in an application for APC funding from the University here: https://libguides.mmu.ac.uk/openaccess/apcform

Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Manchester Metropolitan University and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Manchester Metropolitan University’s webpages on Open Access (https://libguides.mmu.ac.uk/c.php?g=281246&p=3231700) or contact apc@mmu.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization