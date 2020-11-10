The University of Salford has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

We are delighted to announce that the University of Salford has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Salford supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal and receive an APC discount of 10% under the JISC deal. Authors will also benefit from a simplified submission process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Salford will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage the University of Salford authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘University of Salford’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Salford and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance. Details of Salford’s eligibility criteria and an application form for open access funding can be found at https://www.salford.ac.uk/library/open-research/open-access/support-open-access-funding or contact library-research@salford.ac.uk for more information and support.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.