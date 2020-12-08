The University of Oxford has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We are delighted to announce that the University of Oxford has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

The University of Oxford supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process and a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

It is hoped this agreement will further encourage University of Oxford authors to publish open access, increasing visibility of, and access to, the University’s research, benefitting the scholarly community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘University of Oxford’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Oxford and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Oxford’s OA page, Open Access Oxford.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.