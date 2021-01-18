Frontiers and Malmö University form open access publishing agreement

Malmö University (Malmö universitet) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Malmö University will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. As part of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, Malmö University will benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Authors are asked that during article submission the corresponding author’s Malmö University institutional email address is used.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Malmö University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Malmö University Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the Malmö University Library at publiceringsservice@mau.se.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.