Frontiers and the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute form open access publishing agreement

The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the NGI will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Norwegian Geotechnical Institute’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the NGI Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the NGI Library at doksenter@ngi.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.