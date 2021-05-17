World Bee Day 2021: Research Topics to Build Back Better for Bees
World Bee Day 2021’s theme is Bee engaged – Build Back Better for Bees, which focuses on finding ways to restore, support and enhance the role of pollinators. Pollination is a fundamental process for the survival of our ecosystems and it is, therefore, crucial to monitor pollinators decline and halt the loss of biodiversity. Check out our curated list of the best open Research Topics addressing these issues!
Research Topics:
Pollen as Food for Bees: Diversity, Nutrition, and Contamination
Mechanisms Underlying Plant-Pollinator-Herbivore Interactions
Sensory Ecology of Plant-Pollinator Interactions
Genomics in Flower Development: From ‘Omics’ to Functional Characterization
The Decline of Wild Bees: Causes and Consequences
Plant Responses to High Ambient Temperature
Functional Seed Ecology: from Single Traits to Plant Distribution Patterns, Community Assembly and Ecosystem Processes