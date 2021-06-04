University of Colorado Boulder and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Colorado Boulder supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Colorado Boulder Libraries have entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from CU Boulder may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

To be eligible, a publication’s corresponding author must be affiliated with the University of Colorado Boulder.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the University of Colorado Boulder Libraries, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Colorado Boulder Libraries will benefit from a membership discount on processing charges for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage CU Boulder authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access among fellow researchers and the public at large for the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select “University of Colorado Boulder” as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Colorado Boulder Libraries’ Scholarly Communications team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit CU Boulder’s Open Access Publishing page or contact OAFund@colorado.edu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.