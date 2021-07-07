Frontiers and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology form open access publishing agreement

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the LIST will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology will benefit from a 7.5% membership discount under the terms of the national open access publishing agreement with Consortium Luxembourg.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the LIST Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the LIST Library at infodoc@list.lu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page, or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.