Frontiers and the Akershus University Hospital form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce

The Akershus University Hospital (Akershus Universitetssykehus) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from Akershus University Hospital will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Akershus University Hospital.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Akershus University Hospital’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Akershus University Hospital and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via the Akershus University Hospital.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the Medical Library at biblioteket@ahus.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.