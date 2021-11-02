Frontiers and University of Southern Denmark form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that University of Southern Denmark (SDU) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Library of University of Southern Denmark (SDU) supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, SDU has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from SDU may publish in any Frontiers journal with a 10% discount.

This agreement will further encourage SDU authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please use your SDU email address when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the SDU library, and if confirmed, a 10% discount will be applied on the invoice. If the article is submitted via another email domain, but indicate SDU as the first affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the SDU library. SDU-affiliated corresponding authors should use their institutional email address to submit a manuscript whenever possible.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit SDU Open access webpage or contact open-acccess@bib.sdu.dk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.