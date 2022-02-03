Luleå University of Technology forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Posted on February 3, 2022 in Frontiers Announcements

Luleå University of Technology has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.
 
This institutional agreement means that eligible Luleå University of Technology researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Luleå University of Technology supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Luleå University of Technology researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization. 

Information for researchers 
If you are a Luleå University of Technology researcher, please select Luleå University of Technology in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Luleå University of Technology upon acceptance.  

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Luleå University of Technology open access page or contact (bib-epubl@ltu.se).

