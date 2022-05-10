Frontiers ebook releases: May 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on the behavioral consequences of confinement due to Covid-19, the potential of various microbes to enhance plant productivity, innovative applications of heart rate variability, the use of zebrafish to explore human clinical problems, sustainable nitrogen management in crop plants and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.