Frontiers ebook releases: May 2022

Posted on May 10, 2022 in eBooks, Top News

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on the behavioral consequences of confinement due to Covid-19, the potential of various microbes to enhance plant productivity, innovative applications of heart rate variability, the use of zebrafish to explore human clinical problems, sustainable nitrogen management in crop plants and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Psychological and Behavioral Consequences of Confinement on Physical Activity, Sedentarism, and Rehabilitation
Edited by Pedro L Almeida; Michael Brach; Ricardo De La Vega; Mauricio Garzon; JULIA MARIA D’ANDRÉA GREVE; Margarita Limon; Luis Mochizuki		PDF
Creativity and Innovation in Times of Crisis (COVID-19)
Edited by Roni Reiter-Palmon; Min Tang; Zorana Ivcevic		PDF
Plant Growth-Promoting Microorganisms for Sustainable Agricultural Production
Edited by Everlon Cid Rigobelo; Saveetha Kandasamy; Duraisamy Saravanakumar		PDF
Advances in Biomedical and Molecular Neuroscience
Edited by Robert J Harvey; Jochen C Meier; Christopher Alan Reid		PDF
Novel Therapeutic Interventions Against Infectious Diseases: COVID-19
Edited by Sugunadevi Sakkiah; Keun Woo Lee; Chandrabose Selvaraj; Brijesh Kumar Singh		PDF
Horizon 2030: Innovative Applications of Heart Rate Variability
Edited by Sylvain Laborde; Julian F Thayer; Emma Mosley; Clint Bellenger		PDF
Our Canine Connection: The History, Benefits and Future of Human-Dog Interactions
Edited by Sandra McCune; Aubrey Howard Fine; Eric G Strauss; Evan MacLean		PDF
Managing Deep-sea Ecosystems at Ocean Basin Scale, Volume 1
Edited by J Murray Roberts; Telmo Morato		PDF
Zebrafish Models for Human Disease Studies
Edited by Liqing Zang; Norihiro Nishimura; Vincenzo Torraca; Yasuhito Shimada		PDF
Identifying the Interdisciplinary Determinants, Biologic Mechanisms, and Best Practices for the Prevention and Elimination of Minority Health Disparities
Edited by Allison A Appleton; Lawrence M Schell; James A Dias; Wayne J. Riley		PDF
Immune Evasion Mechanisms by RNA Viruses
Edited by Bin Su; Kai Deng; Christiane Moog; R. Brad Jones		PDF
Nitrogen Use Efficiency and Sustainable Nitrogen Management in Crop Plants
Edited by Nandula Raghuram; Susanne Schmidt; Tariq Aziz; Surya Kant; Jianbin Zhou		PDF
RNA Modification in Human Cancers: Roles and Therapeutic Implications
Edited by You Zhou; Tao Huang; Tianbao Li; Jing Sun		PDF
Embodiment and Co-Adaptation through Human-Machine Interfaces: at the border of Robotics, Neuroscience and Psychology
Edited by Philipp Beckerle; Claudio Castellini; Bigna Lenggenhager; Strahinja Dosen		PDF
Immune Regulations in Reproductive Organs and Organ Transplant
Edited by Lei Huang; Andrew L Mellor; Anatolij Horuzsko; Sha Wu		PDF
Still Searching for the Origin of Migraine: From Comorbidities to Chronicization
Edited by Claudia Altamura; Gianluca Coppola; Linxin Li; Roberta Messina		PDF
Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Syndrome, and Cardiovascular Disease
Edited by Yuli Huang; Jason Wu; Xiongfei Pan; Xiaodong Zhuang		PDF
The Role of DNA Repair Pathways in Resistance to Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy in Cancer
Edited by José Díaz-Chávez; Rosa Maria Bermudez-Cruz; David Y Lee		PDF
Digital/Online Networks in Everyday Life During Pandemics
Edited by Pilar Lacasa; Nelson Zagalo; Martin Emmer		PDF
Accurate Treatment of Cerebrovascular Diseases: Frontiers in Pathology, Diagnostic Methods and Treatment Targets
Edited by Shuo Wang; Zhao Jizong; Yuanli Zhao; Zeguang Ren; Shaohua Yang		PDF
