Frontiers ebook releases: May 2022

|Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Psychological and Behavioral Consequences of Confinement on Physical Activity, Sedentarism, and Rehabilitation
Edited by Pedro L Almeida; Michael Brach; Ricardo De La Vega; Mauricio Garzon; JULIA MARIA D’ANDRÉA GREVE; Margarita Limon; Luis Mochizuki
|Creativity and Innovation in Times of Crisis (COVID-19)
Edited by Roni Reiter-Palmon; Min Tang; Zorana Ivcevic
|Plant Growth-Promoting Microorganisms for Sustainable Agricultural Production
Edited by Everlon Cid Rigobelo; Saveetha Kandasamy; Duraisamy Saravanakumar
|Advances in Biomedical and Molecular Neuroscience
Edited by Robert J Harvey; Jochen C Meier; Christopher Alan Reid
|Novel Therapeutic Interventions Against Infectious Diseases: COVID-19
Edited by Sugunadevi Sakkiah; Keun Woo Lee; Chandrabose Selvaraj; Brijesh Kumar Singh
|Horizon 2030: Innovative Applications of Heart Rate Variability
Edited by Sylvain Laborde; Julian F Thayer; Emma Mosley; Clint Bellenger
|Our Canine Connection: The History, Benefits and Future of Human-Dog Interactions
Edited by Sandra McCune; Aubrey Howard Fine; Eric G Strauss; Evan MacLean
|Managing Deep-sea Ecosystems at Ocean Basin Scale, Volume 1
Edited by J Murray Roberts; Telmo Morato
|Zebrafish Models for Human Disease Studies
Edited by Liqing Zang; Norihiro Nishimura; Vincenzo Torraca; Yasuhito Shimada
|Identifying the Interdisciplinary Determinants, Biologic Mechanisms, and Best Practices for the Prevention and Elimination of Minority Health Disparities
Edited by Allison A Appleton; Lawrence M Schell; James A Dias; Wayne J. Riley
|Immune Evasion Mechanisms by RNA Viruses
Edited by Bin Su; Kai Deng; Christiane Moog; R. Brad Jones
|Nitrogen Use Efficiency and Sustainable Nitrogen Management in Crop Plants
Edited by Nandula Raghuram; Susanne Schmidt; Tariq Aziz; Surya Kant; Jianbin Zhou
|RNA Modification in Human Cancers: Roles and Therapeutic Implications
Edited by You Zhou; Tao Huang; Tianbao Li; Jing Sun
|Embodiment and Co-Adaptation through Human-Machine Interfaces: at the border of Robotics, Neuroscience and Psychology
Edited by Philipp Beckerle; Claudio Castellini; Bigna Lenggenhager; Strahinja Dosen
|Immune Regulations in Reproductive Organs and Organ Transplant
Edited by Lei Huang; Andrew L Mellor; Anatolij Horuzsko; Sha Wu
|Still Searching for the Origin of Migraine: From Comorbidities to Chronicization
Edited by Claudia Altamura; Gianluca Coppola; Linxin Li; Roberta Messina
|Insulin Resistance, Metabolic Syndrome, and Cardiovascular Disease
Edited by Yuli Huang; Jason Wu; Xiongfei Pan; Xiaodong Zhuang
|The Role of DNA Repair Pathways in Resistance to Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy in Cancer
Edited by José Díaz-Chávez; Rosa Maria Bermudez-Cruz; David Y Lee
|Digital/Online Networks in Everyday Life During Pandemics
Edited by Pilar Lacasa; Nelson Zagalo; Martin Emmer
|Accurate Treatment of Cerebrovascular Diseases: Frontiers in Pathology, Diagnostic Methods and Treatment Targets
Edited by Shuo Wang; Zhao Jizong; Yuanli Zhao; Zeguang Ren; Shaohua Yang
