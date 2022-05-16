Brunel University London has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

Brunel University London has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK, who publish 7% of the world’s research.

By joining the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal, eligible authors from Brunel University London may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Brunel University London will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the university will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Brunel University London authors to publish open access to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

If you are an author affiliated with Brunel University London, please follow these steps:

Apply for APC funding prior to submission of the paper using this form: APC Funding (libwizard.com).

Await confirmation from Open Access team that your article is eligible to have its open access charges covered by the funds Brunel administer.

Once you have confirmation then you can submit your article under this agreement.

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Brunel University London’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Brunel University London and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

Currently, only Type A articles are eligible for funding. This will be kept under review and authors are encouraged to request funding for any type of articles. If you require any further details, please visit Apply for Gold open access publishing funds | Brunel University London or contact openaccess@brunel.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.