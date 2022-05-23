University of Greifswald forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

University of Greifswald has formed an institutional partnership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible University of Greifswald researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process and may benefit from a discount of 7.5% on Article Processing Charges (APCs).

The Greifswald University library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage University of Greifswald researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for researchers

If you are a University of Greifswald researcher, please select Universität Greifswald in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the discount will be automatically applied. You then will receive an email from your library open access team regarding funding options.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Greifswald University library open access page or contact ub_openaccess@uni-greifswald.de.