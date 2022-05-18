Frontiers and the Consortium of Catalan University Services sign open access publishing agreement 

The Spanish research community’s growing commitment to open access publishing has been bolstered by the announcement of a new agreement between the Consortium of Catalan University Services (Consorci de Serveis Universitaris de Catalunya, CSUC) and gold open access publisher Frontiers. Under the agreement – Frontiers’ third such partnership in Spain – a further 11 institutions will be welcomed to Frontiers Institutional Partnerships program, which now includes more than 600 institutions worldwide.

Managing director of the CSUC, Montse Soler, said, “The CSUC is committed to open science. Our agreement with Frontiers marks a major step forward in supporting our members’ smooth transition to open access publishing, while also increasing the visibility of research carried out in Catalonia.”

The new agreement will run for three years from 1 January 2022. “The arrangement offers authors affiliated with CSUC’s participating institutions a 10% partnership discount when publishing in one of Frontiers’ journals. As well as reducing costs for the researcher, this will bring benefits of open science to the wider research community and the public at large” says Ronald Buitenhuis, Frontiers’ head of institutional partnerships.

The agreement with CSUC comes just two months after the announcement of an open access agreement between Frontiers and the University of León. These new relationships with Spanish partners build on Frontiers’ existing relationship with the Spanish National Research Council (Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, CSIC).

In addition to its institutional partnerships Frontiers has national publishing agreements in place with the UK, Qatar, Norway, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria as well as 10 consortia partnerships, including three with leading funders (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund)

For more information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the open access team at your university library.

