Finland and Frontiers establish national Open Access agreement 

Facilitated by FinELib consortium and commencing on 1st April, this three-year agreement will allow academics from participating institutions to utilize all the benefits of open access while enjoying simplified processes and discounted fees for their institutions while publishing with Frontiers, the world’s third most-cited publisher.

Finland expands Frontiers’ Nordic cohort and joins ranks with Norway and Sweden in their commitment to Open Science (photo credit: Frontiers)

“As more Finnish researchers choose to publish their research with Frontiers, we are delighted to be able to offer significant benefits to the community of scholars. We already have successful collaboration with a few Finnish institutions and look forward to welcoming new ones to Frontiers’ partnerships program,” says Ronald Buitenhuis, Frontiers’ head of institutional partnerships.

In addition to easy compliance, immediate access, and rapid dissemination, the Article Processing Charges (APCs) for authors affiliated with the participating institutions and paid for by the institution will be granted a 10% partnership discount. Ten organizations have already joined, including leading universities and hospitals, and we expect more Finnish research institutions and universities to follow. All participating institutions will benefit from the same terms and conditions, regardless of size or research output.

“This partnership with Finland reinforces Europe’s leading and visionary transition to Open Science,” comments Dr. Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers. “By providing immediate and unrestricted access to the latest research, we can amplify Open Science’s power to inform, educate, and progress.”

Arja Tuuliniemi, head of services at FinELib consortium, mentions, “Facilitating cooperation with gold open-access publishers is an important route to reaching the goal of immediate Open Access. The agreement with Frontiers is our first partnership with a pure OA publisher, and it certainly puts us in a stronger position of accomplishing Finnish research community’s executive plan of Open Access to Scholarly Publications.”

For Frontiers, this agreement becomes the eighth national publishing partnership adding to the current set of national arrangements with Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, the UK, Switzerland and 10 additional consortia partnerships, including three with leading funders (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund), providing seamless and cost-effective access of Frontiers’ services to over 600 individual institutions worldwide. Frontiers’ bold engagement in supporting institutions in building the frameworks and infrastructure necessary for a global transition to Open Access continues.

ABOUT FRONTIERS

Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 9th largest research publisher and we publish groundbreaking discoveries by the world’s top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet.

Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 1.6 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all. For more information, visit http://www.frontiersin.org

ABOUT FinELib

FinELib is a consortium of Finnish universities, research institutions, and public libraries with a mission to provide open access to information for all by promoting open publishing and increasing availability of e-resources. FinELib believes openness accelerates the development of science and brings the research results fast and effectively into use for everybody. For more information, visit https://finelib.fi/negotiations/

List of Participating Institutions:

Aalto University

University of Lapland

National Defence University (including military schools)

Tampere University (including Tampere University Hospital)

Abo Akademi University

Laurea University of Applied Sciences

Tampere University of Applied Sciences

Natural Resources Institute Finland

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland